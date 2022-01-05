Russell Westbrook has had an interesting season with the Lakers, to say the least. Over the first dozen games, Westbrook was being plagued by turnover issues and it was beginning to get on the nerves of Lakers fans. Eventually, the issues kind of went away, however, in recent weeks, they have come back with a vengeance, which has promptly led to trade rumors.

Last night, however, Westbrook did something that he hasn't done in almost six years. While playing against the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook didn't register a single turnover. The last time he did that was back in March of 2016, which just goes to show how rare this really is for the point guard. Suffice it to say, Westbrook didn't get a turnover, and would you look at that, the Lakers won.

With this stat going semi-viral on Twitter, fans decided to chime in with their commentary on it all. As you can see, many were surprised that it's been that long, while others noted that NBA players need to be bullied into playing better, more often.

Either way, fans were happy for Russ, although for some Lakers fans, it was a frustrating reminder of Westbrook's inconsistent numbers.

You can check out some of the highlights from the game, down below.