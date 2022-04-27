Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers has not been good. As soon as he started to play games with the team, it became clear that he just simply did not fit in. From turnovers to bad shooting performances, Westbrook just struggled in his first season with the team. So much so that at the trade deadline, there were all sorts of rumors that Russ was going to get traded somewhere else.

Now that the season is over, those rumors have returned, and the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers seem to be the biggest suitors right now. Regardless, Westbrook has a massive contract that will be difficult to trade, especially if he continues on his current decline.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Now, however, Westbrook seems to be feeding into the trade rumors. For instance, Westbrook recently took to Instagram where he completely scrubbed the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets from his account. The only team left on there is the Oklahoma City Thunder, so who knows what Russ is really trying to say here. Either way, it looks like he is done with the Lakers.

Russ' offseason status is going to be a big story this offseason, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.