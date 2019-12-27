Russell Westbrook is easily one of the best players in the entire league although sometimes, his shooting percentage leaves a lot to be desired. Despite this, he is a bonafide star who has an MVP trophy to give him even more legitimacy. His time on the Houston Rockets has been a little topsy turvy as he tries to find his groove with James Harden. Regardless, the team is still a contender and could do some serious damage in the playoffs. While this may be the case, some think Westbrook is on the trading block.

"I think Westbrook is available," The Ringer's Ryen Russillo said, via Pro Basketball Talk. "We can talk about semantics. Of course, Daryl Morey would trade anyone if he thought it made his team better. Of course, he would trade Westbrook if he could get off of that long-term money, if he thought the assets, the sum of the parts was better than having somebody that’s considered a top-10 player."

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

As Russillo explains, the Rockets aren't actively pursuing a trade but if the right deal comes along, they would be more than happy to consider it. Some teams wouldn't even entertain offers for a player like Westbrook but it seems like the Rockets are different in that regard.

"Is Daryl Morey actively calling people, saying, 'Hey, I’ve got to dump Westbrook?' Well, of course, he wouldn’t do it that way," Russillo added. "But there are people who believe Westbrook is available and that Daryl knows, 'I’ve got to figure something out here.'"

For now, Russillo's report is just a rumor although if this happens, it will certainly shake up the entire NBA.