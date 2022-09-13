Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have had an interesting relationship. The team was excited to have him last season, and it felt like the Lakers would have a bonafide Big 3 that could beat anyone. In the end, the team had very little chemistry and with injuries plaguing the roster, the Lakers were not able to get anything done.

Over the last few months, the Lakers have tried to trade Russ on numerous occasions, although they have yet to find a deal that they truly like. With that in mind, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Westbrook's future right now, and fans are unsure if he will make it through the season in a Lakers jersey.

To add fuel to the rumor fire, Westbrook is now reportedly selling his mansion in Los Angeles, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Brentwood mansion was actually bought back in 2018 for just under $20 million, and now, Russ is trying to sell it for $30 million, which is a 50 percent profit.

Of course, Westbrook could simply be looking to upgrade, especially since he is from the Los Angeles area. Regardless, this is an interesting move, especially with everything going on.

