Russell Westbrook was having a phenomenal season with the Houston Rockets, especially during the second half of the year when the Rockets began to have a real surge. Now, the team is in the playoffs and they are playing some of their best basketball of the season. After two games in the first round, they are up 2-0 on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and fans are excited to see them carry this momentum into the second-round, where they would most likely get to match up against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, Westbrook has been out during this time as he is dealing with a nagging quad injury. The quad is a difficult body part to deal with and could cause problems for Russ as the playoffs go on. He has been trying to take care of himself during this although according to Houston Rockets reporter Salman Ali, Westbrook will continue to miss time. In fact, he will be out for tomorrow night's game 3.

There is still no timetable for Westbrook's return, and it's clear that the Rockets don't seem too worried about bringing him back. If the team was down in the series, the strategy here would certainly be a lot different.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to continue to bring them to you.