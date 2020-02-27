NBA rookies Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have a deep respect for the league's veteran superstars, and they've been vocal about how much everyone should appreciate them while they're still playing. Prior to the Pelicans vs Lakers showdown earlier this week, Zion praised LeBron James, telling reporters, "Sometimes I feel he doesn't get the respect he deserves."

On Wednesday night, it was Morant who offered high praise for Houston Rockets superstar Russell Westbrook.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Following Houston's 140-112 victory over the Grizzlies, Morant explained that he feels the former MVP is "highly disrespected."

“I still feel like he’s highly disrespected,” Morant told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “People take his play for granted. I mean, he averaged a triple-double for the last three or four years, and I’m pretty sure they see what he’s doing this year, but it’s still the same thing. I just love that he still just goes out and plays and handles his business and doesn’t worry about it.”

Westbrook, who recorded 33 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists last night, responded by saying he's just going to "keep busting everybody's ass."

“I don’t really care what nobody else thinks about my game,” said Westbrook. “I appreciate guys like [Morant] and other guys, but as long as I’m OK and satisfied with what I bring to the table, I’m going to keep busting everybody’s ass.”

The Rockets improved to 38-20 (4th in the West) behind Westbrook's efforts against Memphis, while the Grizz fell to 28-30, which is still 2.5 games up in the race for the eighth seed.