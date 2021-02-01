Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards have struggled mightily this year as Russ and Bradley Beal always seem to score a ton of points, but the defense continues to be suspect. Fortunately for the Wizards, they played an even worse team on the defensive end on Sunday: the Brooklyn Nets. The game was nothing short of a miracle, as the Wizards won 149-146 all while scoring eight points in the final eight seconds, including a three-point game-winner from Westbrook.

Immediately following the game, Westbrook was asked about the huge game-winner and what was going through the team's head as the game was coming to a close. As Westbrook noted, everyone was keeping an even keel, and that he is proud of what the team was able to accomplish with the game on the line.

"All that matters is that we get a win and we fought through the night, man," Westbrook said. There are so much ups and downs with our team right now and tonight we got a win. That's all that matters."

The Wizards are still at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings although if they can sure up their defense, this is a squad that is always ready to explode on the offensive end. Westbrook and Beal seem locked in, so perhaps a quick rally could be in store.

