The NBA, like many other leagues and businesses across the United States, has been easing its way back into normalcy. Sports fans are once again finding themselves watching games from stadium seats, but not everyone has been acting appropriately. Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook suffered a slight setback on Wednesday (May 26) when, during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he endured an ankle injury. As if that wasn't bad enough, as Westbrook was being ushered off of the court, a 76ers fan disrespected the NBA icon.

In a video that has gone viral, Westbrook is seen being carried out by officials when someone dumps popcorn onto his head from the seats above. Naturally, Westbrook got fired up and can be seen yelling at officials.



Tim Nwachukwu / Staff / Getty Images

After the game, Westbook sat down for a press conference where he addressed the incident. "To be completely honest, this sh*t is getting out of hand, especially for me," he said. "The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f*ck they want to do. It's just out of pocket. There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting... [If] a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens."

"In these arenas, you got to start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does," he added. According to ESPN, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks called for that 76ers fan to be banned from the league. Check out videos of the incident and Westbrook's response below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

[via]