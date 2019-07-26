The Houston Rockets officially introduced eight-time All Star Russell Westbrook on Friday at the Toyota Center, following the blockbuster trade that sent Chris Paul, two future first round pick and two pick swaps to the Thunder

Westbrook kicked off his introductory press conference by thanking OKC, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career.

"I can't take on the next journey without thanking the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sam [Presti], Mr. Bennett, the whole Thunder organization, just for taking me in, drafting me, it's something that I never would have thought of being there. And now being able to come and reunite with James it's another great chapter in my life."

In speaking about his reunion with fellow MVP James Harden, Westbrook says, “We both understand that we have one common goal and that’s to win a championship… I don’t have to touch the ball to impact the game." According to Westbrook, Harden played a "huge role" in recruiting him to Houston, but says it was an easy process overall.

As for his thoughts about H-Town: "It's hot as hell!"

