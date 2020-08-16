Russell Westbrook turned out to be a phenomenal addition to the Houston Rockets this season, as he and James Harden were able to pick up the chemistry they used to have back in Oklahoma City. When the bubble first started, the Rockets were appearing like the team to beat and had even emerged as title contenders, which is something many wouldn't have predicted heading into Orlando. Harden and Westbrook were a huge reason for this, although unfortunately, it seems like the Rockets have had a setback.

It was recently reported that Westbrook was suffering from a quad injury and that he was expected to miss some time on the court, as a result. Now, it has been revealed by reporter Jonathan Feigen that Westbrook will, indeed, be missing time. Westbrook won't be in the lineup for Game 1 of the Rockets' first-round series against the Thunder.

As of right now, there is no timeline for Westbrook's return. When his injury was first announced late last week, it was believed that he would have to miss more than just one game, which is a reality that is still on the table.

With Westbrook out of the lineup, the Rockets will have their work cut out for them as they look to take on a scrappy Thunder team that has proven to be a formidable dark horse-like opponent.