Russell Westbrook has been having a truly horrible season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every single game, it feels like Westbrook makes a comedy of errors that have Lakers fans screaming at their TV sets. Last night was a prime example of this, as the Lakers went down early to the New York Knicks. Eventually, the Lakers battled back and won in overtime, although it is mostly because of the fact that Frank Vogel benched Westbrook down the stretch.

Perhaps the most egregious moment in the game came in the 2nd quarter as Westbrook went to shoot a mid-range jumper. As you can see in the clip below, Russ butchered the shot in perhaps the worst way imaginable, and fans were upset. The Crypto.com Arena crowd began to incessantly boo the Lakers star, and it was an embarrassing display through and through.

Following the interaction, fans took to Twitter where they voiced their opinions on the crowd's reactions. Many felt like the crowd was completely justified for their slander, especially when you consider just how pedestrian Westbrook has been all season. It has been a sad state of affairs, and fans just want to see better from someone who is supposedly a superstar talent.

Let us know what you think the Lakers should do with Westbrook, in the comments section down below.