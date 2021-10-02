Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and fans couldn't be happier about it. Westbrook is from Los Angeles and it always made sense that he would eventually find his way to the Lakers. Now, he is teammates with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which is a winning recipe that Lakers fans are excited for. The season starts in just a few weeks, and the hype for his first game with the team is palpable.

In the meantime, Westbrook has been enjoying his extended time in Los Angeles as he soaks up as much downtime as possible prior to opening night. For instance, Westbrook was living his best life last night as he got to be on stage in front of a large crowd of adoring fans.

Essentially, Westbrook was at Bino Rideaux's sold-out show in Los Angeles, and the LA artist let Westbrook come up on stage and dance in front of his supporters. Rideaux is a staple of Los Angeles hip-hop and Russ has expressed his support for the artist in the past. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that Westbrook found himself becoming a large part of the concert. Either way, the crowd loved every second of it.

As the season goes on this season, we're sure Westbrook will continue to pop out at events around the city. It's a great time to be in Los Angeles, and with the Lakers star power in mind, we're sure to see some special moments very soon.