When the Houston Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook last season, the team thought they were making a massive move that could turn the tide of the entire franchise. After all, Westbrook and Harden were good teammates in Oklahoma City, and with more experience and maturity behind them, it was expected that this duo could do some damage. While they certainly put up some formidable efforts in the regular season, the team was bounced out of the second round of the postseason in just five games, at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the season just about a month away, it seems as though Westbrook is no longer happy in Houston, and actually wants to be traded. This is information coming straight from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who revealed yesterday that Westbrook has made it clear that he is hoping to be moved.

This is a massive deal as Westbrook is one of the top 10 players in the entire league. He is a stats machine and while he can't carry a team by himself, there are certainly numerous teams out there who could benefit from his presence on the roster. With free agency starting shortly, it's clear that some big teams are going to be coming after Westbrook in the near future.

In fact, now it is being reported that the Charlotte Hornets could be the biggest suitors for Westbrook as they are making a big play for the superstar.

As for the fans, well, you can imagine that NBA Twitter was quite surprised to hear about Westbrook's frustrations in Houston. In the tweets below, you can see exactly what people had to say about this developing story.