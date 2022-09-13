Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers has not been incredibly productive. He has had some horrible games and his lowlights are almost as plentiful as his highlights. With that being said, the Lakers have tried to move Westbrook on numerous occasions, to no avail. Now, the team will have to start the season with Westbrook on their roster, and there are rumors about what could happen to Russ should he get off to a bad start.

For instance, Westbrook could be traded and bought out, especially with $47 million left on his deal. While speaking to ESPN's Zach Lowe, reporter Ramone Shelburne revealed that Westbrook has no interest in a buyout and that such a thing would ultimately ruin Westbrook's reputation around the league.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Per Shelburne:

“Russell Westbrook is not a buyout guy. You have to agree to a buyout, and that’s not how he is wired. This is a guy who is very proud, and when you accept a buyout at least once in your career, like Kemba Walker did withinin that situation you’re seen differently throughout the rest of your career. Once a buyout guy, always a buyout guy. Russ is Russ because of his swagger and the way he bleeds with it, the way he plays with it. You can’t retreat from that. You can’t let go of that because that’s what made Russ, Russ — it’s his swagger. If he accepts that, then he’s no longer Russell Westbrook.”

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

No matter what, Westbrook is in a bad situation. He is playing for a team that has shown that it doesn't want him, and with Patrick Beverley on the roster, there is bound to be some sort of power struggle at the point guard position.

