Russell Westbrook is one of the most slandered players in the entire NBA right now. On any given night, Russ can be seen committing a ton of turnovers, all while bricking shots at the rim. It has been tough to watch this season, and at this point, the fans are completely fed up with what they are seeing.

Having said that, the Russ slander has gotten to a very uncomfortable and disrespectful place. Westbrook was mocked the other night by players on the Timberwolves, and just a couple of nights ago, he ran into an overzealous fan in Toronto, who confronted him on the street.

David Berding/Getty Images

In the video posted to Instagram by DJ Akademiks, Russ had a lot to say to the fan, as he told the fan to stop bothering him. When confronted, the fan completely switched up, noting that Russ is a very good player and that he bets on him to succeed. However, it all took a turn when Russ left, as the fan started to call him a "goof." Needless to say, this is yet another fan who doesn't have the gall to stay true to his trash talk when challenged face to face.





Thankfully for Russ, he was able to change the narrative last night as he scored a game-tying three-pointer that eventually led to a Lakers win. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come for the star.