Russell Westbrook has not had a particularly good season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is having what could only be described as the worst season of his career, and if you're a Lakers fan, you have to be fed up with the mediocrity. Westbrook is someone who was supposed to help lead this team to an NBA Finals appearance, but instead, the Lakers are now in a spot where they might not even make it to the postseason.

After a loss to the Dallas Mavericks last night, Westbrook had to face the media, where he fielded some questions from Brad Turner about what the team needs to change. When Westbrook said that the team wouldn't change anything, Turner was quite skeptical, and Westbrook didn't appreciate the pushback.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As you can see in the video below, Westbrook asked Turner directly what he would change about the Lakers right now. Turner noted that he was a journalist and that his opinion did not matter. Instead, it should be up to the players to provide that sort of answer. Eventually, Westbrook left, although he did give Turner a hearty dap as he ultimately respected where the reporter was coming from.

Needless to say, it was another example of just how frustrating this season has been for Westbrook and company. Having watched the video above, let us know whose side you're on, in the comments below.

