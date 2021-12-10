This season has been mediocre at best for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has not been able to get any real momentum, and each game is a lot closer than it needs to be. For instance, the Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies last night, which is pretty bad when you consider how Ja Morant wasn't even playing. It just goes to show that the Lakers are no good right now, and it is going to take a lot for them to do anything of note this season.

According to Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints, Russell Westbrook was very honest about what happened, after the game. Westbrook noted that the team just isn't owning its mistakes right now, which is going to have to change. Not to mention, he believes the team needs to start winning against teams with objectively weaker rosters.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

“We know what we’re supposed to do,” Westbrook said. “We know when we’re supposed to take and win games, regardless of who’s playing. But this is the NBA, and these guys are professional, just as well as us. We gotta do a better job of taking on the challenge, because we know that when everybody’s playing the Los Angeles Lakers, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. We know that from the start of the year. We understand that, but we gotta be able to own our s***, simple as that."

Turning the tides of a bad season is never easy, but if any team has the roster to do it, it would be the Lakers. Only time will tell whether or not they can actually get it done.

