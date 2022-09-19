Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly been on the verge of divorce for quite some time now. The relationship has appeared fractured at times, especially since the Lakers have been looking for trade partners on numerous occasions. For now, Russ will have to start the season with the Lakers, but the fact remains that the Lakers still want to look elsewhere.

Over the past few weeks, it has been revealed that teams like the Utah Jazz were at one point talking about Russ. Now, it is being reported that another Western Conference team inquired about Russ. That team just so happens to be the San Antonio Spurs, who appear to be in the midst of a rebuild.

Spurstalk reporter LJ Ellis recently wrote that “If the Lakers decide to trade Westbrook at some point down the line, the Spurs remain one of the few teams in the league open to such a deal."

This is obviously good news for the Lakers as it means they can keep their options open, moving forward. Having said that, the Spurs don't have a ton of great assets right now which means the Lakers could be getting the raw end of the deal, in the end.

