Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook says he's "OK with adversity" following the team's 0-2 start to the regular season. Westbrook's comments came following the team's latest film session.

"I'm OK with adversity, honestly," Westbrook said Saturday according to ESPN. "I never panic throughout the course of a season. Especially at the start of the season. There's really no need to. The season is too long and nobody is winning nothing right now."



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

He admitted a better start would be nice, but said he isn't worried: "Yes, it's good to get off to a good start and feel good about yourself, but especially me personally, I like to make sure that I'm -- as the season goes on -- I'm constantly just getting better and better and better as the season prolongs. And making sure that my team and my teammates are getting better as well as we all get comfortable with each other."

Westbrook joined the Lakers in the offseason after being traded by the Washington Wizards in exchange for several players. The Lakers are now Westbrook's fourth team in three years.

The Lakers' next chance at a win will come Sunday at 9:30 PM, ET against the Memphis Grizzlies.

