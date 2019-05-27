Russell Westbrook Defeats Tiger Woods In Charity Poker Tournament

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by a hungry Portland Trail Blazers team. Since then, Westbrook has remained fairly low profile although this past weekend, that all changed when he made an appearance at Tiger Woods' charity poker tournament at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The event was a part of the Tiger's TGR Foundation and had some pretty heavy celebrity presence there.

At one point during the tournament, Westbrook and Woods got to battle it out, with the Thunder superstar getting the best of this year's Masters champion. Westbrook had a pair of Queens while Woods had an ace and a King. The hand started to play out in Woods' favor but eventually, it was Westbrook who came out on top with a three of a kind.

Despite losing, Tiger appeared to be in good spirits as the event was an overwhelming success. According to Sporting News, the poker event was a part of Tiger Jam which is an annual event that raises money for his foundation.

Woods' foundation started back in 1996 and offers educational opportunities to students in need.