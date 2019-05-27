mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russell Westbrook Defeats Tiger Woods In Charity Poker Tournament

By
  May 27, 2019 13:13
  572 Views
Westbrook won with three of a kind Queens.

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by a hungry Portland Trail Blazers team. Since then, Westbrook has remained fairly low profile although this past weekend, that all changed when he made an appearance at Tiger Woods' charity poker tournament at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The event was a part of the Tiger's TGR Foundation and had some pretty heavy celebrity presence there. 

At one point during the tournament, Westbrook and Woods got to battle it out, with the Thunder superstar getting the best of this year's Masters champion. Westbrook had a pair of Queens while Woods had an ace and a King. The hand started to play out in Woods' favor but eventually, it was Westbrook who came out on top with a three of a kind. 

Despite losing, Tiger appeared to be in good spirits as the event was an overwhelming success. According to Sporting News, the poker event was a part of Tiger Jam which is an annual event that raises money for his foundation.

Woods' foundation started back in 1996 and offers educational opportunities to students in need.

Sports News russell westbrook Tiger Woods Poker tournament poker mgm grand TGR Foundation charity charity poker tournament
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SPORTS Russell Westbrook Defeats Tiger Woods In Charity Poker Tournament
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES