Heading into the game last night between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, there was this thought that the Lakers would dominate thanks to the Rockets' small lineup. In the end, this wasn't the case as the Rockets went on to win the game by an impressive score of 121-111. The Lakers didn't seem to have an answer for the Rockets' small-ball offense. Not to mention, Russell Westbrook went off with a 41-point performance that had fans shook.

After the game, Westbrook spoke about his performance and how much it meant to him. As he explains, Kobe Bryant was a mentor of his and every time he steps out onto the court, he is trying to honor his legacy. It's safe to say Bryant would have been impressed with that performance, especially since it went down in the Staples Center.

“It’s a blessing that I don’t take none of this game for granted. Kobe was a mentor a friend, a brother to me. Every time I step on this floor, it’s definitely going out to him," Westbrook said.

With the win, the Rockets are now Fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 33-18. After this latest win, it's clear the Rockets are still contenders despite their small stature.