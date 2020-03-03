Houston Rockets All Star point guard Russell Westbrook pulled out another Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, as he debuted the "Twins" PE inspired by his daughters, Skye and Jordyn.

This particular colorway features a lavender and green construction equipped with striped and leopard-printed patterns, making for one of the most unique Why Not Zer0.3 PEs to date.

Westbrook and Jordan Brand have teamed up for a bevy of exclusive PEs this season, including a Thunder-themed PE for his return to OKC, a "Crazy Pants" iteration inspired by his bold style on and off the court, and a colorful "Nina" PE in celebration of his wife.

Scroll down for additional shots of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 "Twins" PE, and click here to preview the Super Soaker-inspired "Splash Zone" colorway that will be releasing in April.

