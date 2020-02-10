Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets last night in incredible fashion. Despite having a big lead for most of their game against the Utah Jazz, they lost thanks to a last-second buzzer-beater. Westbrook was a big factor in the game as he scored 39 points despite being guarded by Rudy Gobert who is the reigning defensive player of the year. As you can imagine, Westbrook brought a ton of intensity to the game and after the loss, he was asked about going up against Gobert.

Westbrook was brutally honest, as usual. In the clip below, he says Gobert isn't different from anyone else and is simply taller. Clearly, Westbrook isn't afraid of anybody, especially not someone who is highly touted for their defensive play.

Despite all of the talking, the loss isn't exactly a good look for the Rockets. Now, the Utah Jazz have jumped Houston for fourth in the Western Conference standings and have a record of 34-18. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 33-20 and have been fielding numerous questions about their ability to get things done in the playoffs.

As we head into the final stretch of the season, it will be up to Westbrook and James Harden to lead the charge. The Rockets are lacking size right now and their only fall back is a potent, unstoppable offense.