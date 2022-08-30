Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are two players with a fairly long history. Back in the day, Russ had a hilarious quote about Beverley in which he said that Pat Bev has tricked the whole league into thinking that he is a good defender. In fact, Russ said that all Beverley does is run around the court, which ultimately led to some funny memes.

Since that time, Russ has struggled, and Beverley has made sure to remind him of that. Beverley was trying to flip the script, but now, he must form a union with Russ as the two are teammates now. Just last week, the Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley, and they must make it work between these two players.

According to a report from Marc Stein, Beverley and Russ have already spoken together and they are in the midst of squashing their beef. As for head coach Darvin Ham, he seems to have a plan for these two.

Basically, Ham wants to have Beverley and Russ on the court together as part of his rotation. He thinks the two can complement each other well, and he is going to experiment with the lineup.

This should be good news for the Lakers, although only time will tell how these two interact with each other on the floor. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the NBA.