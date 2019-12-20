Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are destined to feud forever, and they added another chapter to their never-ending beef on Thursday night.

Late in the fourth quarter of Houston's come from behind victory, Beverley was ejected after receiving his second technical and Westbrook was right there to wave him good-bye as he made his way to the locker room. Russ was also hit with a tech for taunting but, as seen in the video embedded below, he was completely unfazed by the 'T.'

The two guards have a history with each other that dates back to 2013 when Westbrook was still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Beverley was playing for the Rockets. They've continued their antics this season, which included Westbrook's remarks about Beverley's perceived defensive prowess following Houston's win over the Clippers last month.

Following the November 13th victory, Westbrook told reporters:

“Pat Bev trick y’all man, like he play defense. He don’t guard nobody man. He just running around doing nothing. As you seen what happened. 47."

Westbrook backed up his trash talk on Thursday, as he went off for a game-high 40 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 5 assists in the 122-117 victory. As a result of the win, Houston improved to 19-9, while the Clips remain second in the West at 21-9.

The two teams won't play each other again until March 5 at the Toyota Center in Houston but the beef will still be just as fresh as it's ever been.