Heading into the offseason, it was clear that the Houston Rockets needed to make some changes if they wanted to get over the hump and become the best team in the Western Conference. After years of being eliminated at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the team was determined to make a change and they did just that as they moved Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. James Harden and Westbrook already have chemistry playing with each other from when they were teammates in OKC, so Rockets fans are excited to see them reunite.

There are some big expectations on the Rockets now and pundits expect them to compete against powerhouses like the Clippers and the Lakers. To get fans excited about the upcoming season, the Rockets posted a brand new hype video on Twitter which shows some of the best moments Harden and Westbrook have shared together while on the court.

Both of these players are ball-dominant individuals so it will be interesting to see how they operate together on a team that will be depending on them for offense. If you're a Rockets fan, you have to be excited about having two of the best players in the game on your team, even if ball distribution might be a concern.

Basketball may have just ended but it's impossible not to be excited about next season.