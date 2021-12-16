This has been a very difficult week for the NBA as numerous teams are going through COVID-19 outbreaks. Among those teams are the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls. Now, however, another prominent team is dealing with an outbreak, and it could lead to some very serious discussions about shutting down the season, at least during the Christmas period.

Today, it was revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has now entered COVID-19 protocols. This news comes just one day after the Lakers were able to defeat the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to Russell Westbrook, four other players have also entered COVID-19 protocols. Those players are Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, and Talen Horton-Tucker. As a result, the Lakers will have to increase testing on the rest of the roster as they look to make sure that their team is good to go for their next game.

With teams around the league sustaining huge losses, the Lakers are certainly going to need to be careful. The Winter is especially bad for COVID cases, and the NBA and NFL are starting to realize this.

This continues to be a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.