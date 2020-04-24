After months of scandal, back and forth statements, and controversial interviews, the trailer for the documentary about Russell Simmons' sexual assault accusations has arrived. The film recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival months ago and was well-received, but the world can now get a glimpse into what to expect from the explosive HBO Max exposé.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey, who boasted a decadeslong friendship with Russell Simmons, was once an executive producer of the film before announcing that she was removing herself from the project. "In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision," Oprah said back in January.

Russell Simmons has continuously denied the allegations before him. He unequivocally claims that he's never assaulted or forced himself on anyone sexually, but his accusers are unwavering. "Maybe you should name your documentary 'FLAVOR OF LOVE'!?" the music icon wrote on Instagram. "In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone." On the Record will premiere on HBO Max on May 27 but until then, watch the trailer below.