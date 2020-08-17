Russell Crowe has made a sizable donation towards repairing Beirut's Le Chef, a restaurant known to be a favorite of the late Anthony Bourdain.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

"On behalf of Anthony Bourdain. I thought that he would have probably done so if he was still around. I wish you and LeChef the best and hope things can be put back together soon,” Crowe wrote on Twitter.

The restaurant was damaged during the explosion in Beirut and a GoFundMe has been launched to help fund repairs for the establishment.

"Beirut's Le Chef, and its beloved frontman, Charbel, need our help to rebuild after last week's horrific explosion. The restaurant has survived war and economic crises, but the port explosion left it in shambles,” The GoFundMe description reads. "Let's not let this be the end for this legendary spot. Your donations will go toward replacing the electricity, windows, refrigerator, gas stove, and other essentials that were damaged, so that Le Chef can open its doors, staff can return to their jobs, and Charbel can welcome us all again soon."

Bourdain visited the restaurant for an episode of his food and travel show No Reservations, which was nominated for an Emmy. He and his crew were trapped in the city during the Israel-Lebanon War.

Donate to the GoFundMe page here. It has currently raised $18,674.

