Depending on your general outlook on Russ, his latest attempt at reaching out to Drake can either be filed as incessantly needy or incredible opportunistic of him, to reach out indirectly - through the grapevine that is social media. "Go Tell Drake I got a hit he would go crazy on," Russ posted as an Instagram story.

The ruse may very well pay dividends, however unlikely. Russ is quoted as rating Drake within his Top 5 bucket list of rappers he'd like to collaborate with; the others being, Eminem, J. Cole, Nipsey Hussle, and Kanye West. In the subsequent Tweet reserved for producers he'd like to link with, he named Scott Storch, Dr. Dre, Boi-1da, and Timbaland, and Kanye West for the second time. That was then, this is now, and Drake still figures to be in the lead position going into 2020.

It's worth noting that Russ is no stranger to chasing the buck. Just under two weeks ago, Russ marveled after a similar inquisition come to reality - as he recently earned himself a placement on Snoop Dogg's I Wanna Thank Me. Better yet, he even gets to sing the chorus. Does a Drake x Russ pique your interest? Hit us in the comments.