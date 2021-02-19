mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Struggles With Being Accepted On "Misunderstood"

Erika Marie
February 19, 2021 02:13
126 Views
33
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Misunderstood
Russ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The multihyphenate entertainer sings about the heartache felt when someone decides to leave your life.


Just a week after the New Year festivities subsided, Russ and Lil Baby kicked off the year with a beast track: "Ugly." The lively music video showed the two rappers enjoying a wild night with a few exotic dancers and stacks of cash, but for his follow-up single, Russ decided to slow things down on "Misunderstood." The independent artist is once again tapping into the subject of relationships and this time, he sings about a connection gone cold after the other person has decided that it's time to move on. 

Fans of the multifaceted artist are hoping for more news about a forthcoming project, considering just how much praise his November release CHOMP received. Stream "Misunderstood" by Russ and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I really showed you all of me
Just for you to pick and choose
How convenient for you
Try falling back but I can't, I keep leaning towards you
If you wanna leave, then just leave but I hope it ain't easy for you

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  2
  126
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Russ
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ Struggles With Being Accepted On "Misunderstood"
33
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject