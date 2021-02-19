Russ Struggles With Being Accepted On "Misunderstood"

Just a week after the New Year festivities subsided, Russ and Lil Baby kicked off the year with a beast track: "Ugly." The lively music video showed the two rappers enjoying a wild night with a few exotic dancers and stacks of cash, but for his follow-up single, Russ decided to slow things down on "Misunderstood." The independent artist is once again tapping into the subject of relationships and this time, he sings about a connection gone cold after the other person has decided that it's time to move on.

Fans of the multifaceted artist are hoping for more news about a forthcoming project, considering just how much praise his November release CHOMP received. Stream "Misunderstood" by Russ and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I really showed you all of me

Just for you to pick and choose

How convenient for you

Try falling back but I can't, I keep leaning towards you

If you wanna leave, then just leave but I hope it ain't easy for you