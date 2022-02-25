mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Spits Bars About His Success On "WHAT ARE YALL"

Erika Marie
February 25, 2022 02:02
WHAT ARE YALL
Russ

The independent artist returns with his weekly drop-off.


Back with his weekly delivery is Russ who switches things up on his latest single. Last week, Russ gave fans "Real," a track where he spiced things up in a more laid-back vibe. This time around, he's back to beasting out bars about his successes and impact on "WHAT ARE YALL." The single arrives with a visual where Russ performs while carefully positioned in front of a screen that shows Kanye West's jeen-yuhs docuseries in the background.

Russ is known for his regularly scheduled releases but he has yet to offer up news regarding his next project. He began 2020 by dropping off Shake the Snow Globe and closed out 2021 with Chomp 2. He's an independent artist who built his reputation on releasing new music on his own terms and at a steady pace, so fans are expecting to hear much more from Russ throughout 2022. 

Stream "WHAT ARE YALL" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Seven hundred thousand for an hour
That's the latest offer
I put in work I had to earn my credentials
I wrote the book on independence
I'm on my third Presidential

Russ
