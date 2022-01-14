Russ Shares Nostalgic New Heartbreak Single, "Remember"

Russ gave us CHOMP 2 just over a month ago, but the 29-year-old recording artist has already returned with a new single titled "Remember."

The New Jersey-born vocalist delivered the song on Friday, returning to his lo-fi R&B roots as he sings a sad breakup tune, mourning a relationship that he was once super committed to that apparently is no more.

"Let's go back to the time when it was alright (Alright, okay, come on)/Let’s go back to the time where we would drink wine (Drink wine)/And you would go down pretty baby, with me, girl, oh, yeah/And I would go to the end of the world for you, baby girl (Hmm)," the There's Really A Wolf hitmaker croons, reflecting on the nostalgia that's taken over him.

What are your thoughts on Russ' new single, "Remember"? Listen below and let us know how you feel in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's go back to the time when it was alright (Alright, okay, come on)

Let’s go back to the time where we would drink wine (Drink wine)

And you would go down pretty baby, with me, girl, oh, yeah

And I would go to the end of the world for you, baby girl (Hmm)

[Via]