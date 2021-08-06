Russ Shares New Song "Italy"

Russ continues to keep the onslaught of new music coming. For the 14th straight week, following up “Fate,” the ATL artist decides to return to the scene and share another song called “Italy,” which he dubbed as the “hardest song of the year.”

Over production from DillyGotItBumpin, Darko, and Joe Stanley, Russ reflects on his native land of Italy while weaving in and out of some flexing. “I just got back from the motherland, I just ran up another hundred grand/ Women try to get in my pants, I don’t dance, but I made a couple rappers do the Running Man,” he raps.

The song surfaces just a couple weeks after Russ announced his “Tour Before The Tour,” where he’s visiting cities around the country that he won’t be visiting in 2022. Check those dates out (below) and let us know what you think of “Italy” in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

How are you a boss, but you got a boss?

Why you so mad at me? I just say the truth, y’all are just shutting us off

I’m in Italy drinking wine ‘til I throw up, rappers still flexing Miami trips, chicks need to grow up

I remember my first million, I remember my first million (Haha)

- Russ