mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Shares Love Song "Summer At 7"

Erika Marie
July 25, 2019 22:11
329 Views
52
3
CoverCover

Summer At 7
Russ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.


In the midst of Hot Girls and City Boys tracking points of who is leading or failing at having the wildest 2019 summer, music has been lacking those hot-days-warm-nights love jams. Russ is here to fill in one of those gaps with his latest single "Summer At 7" where the enamored artist breaks out his guitar and sings to his love. He lets them know that their presence is as radiant and captivating as a summer evening right before the sun sets.

Russ produced the track and shared on Twitter that he's enjoying being able to create a piece of music and deliver it directly to listeners without the hassle of a middle man. "One of the things I cherish most in my life is having the freedom to make/release whatever music I want," he wrote. "One of my favorite songs I’ve ever made is out now. I hope y’all like it." Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I  feel like I met before it, see it every time that I look in your eyes
I feel like you left before it, see it every time that I look in your eyes
You  got it, go 'head flaunt it, I can watch you all day
You got it, ain't no stoppin', I love you every step of the away

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  2
  3
  329
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Russ
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ Shares Love Song "Summer At 7"
52
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject