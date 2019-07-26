Russ Shares Love Song "Summer At 7"

In the midst of Hot Girls and City Boys tracking points of who is leading or failing at having the wildest 2019 summer, music has been lacking those hot-days-warm-nights love jams. Russ is here to fill in one of those gaps with his latest single "Summer At 7" where the enamored artist breaks out his guitar and sings to his love. He lets them know that their presence is as radiant and captivating as a summer evening right before the sun sets.

Russ produced the track and shared on Twitter that he's enjoying being able to create a piece of music and deliver it directly to listeners without the hassle of a middle man. "One of the things I cherish most in my life is having the freedom to make/release whatever music I want," he wrote. "One of my favorite songs I’ve ever made is out now. I hope y’all like it." Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel like I met before it, see it every time that I look in your eyes

I feel like you left before it, see it every time that I look in your eyes

You got it, go 'head flaunt it, I can watch you all day

You got it, ain't no stoppin', I love you every step of the away