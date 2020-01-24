Russ is gearing up to release his upcoming album Shake The Snow Globe on January 31st, a project seemingly inspired by overcoming personal darkness. As such, it may very well be his most personal body of work thus far. "I allowed myself to be overwhelmed and suffocated by internal and external enemies. It got so bad I thought I was gonna die," he wrote, in an emotional PSA. "I didn't know from what, but looking back I think it was just the immense negativity and pressure in my life."

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Having emerged on the other side unscathed and confident in his artistry, Russ has positioned himself to close January out with a banger. Today, the rapper shared the official tracklist for Shake The Snow Globe, clocking in at twelve tracks and featuring the talents of Rick Ross, Bugus, Benny The Butcher and Devin The Dude. Unsurprisingly (streaming numbers matter, after all) Russ also included the Bia-assisted and Jay-Z approved smash hit "Best On Earth."

Check out the tracklist below, and sound off with your expectations? Will you be checking this one out?

1. Need A Minute

2. Guess What ft. Rick Ross

3. A Lot More

4. Can't Go On

5. Asshole ft Bugus

6. Nighttime (Interlude)

7. All To You

8. Shots

9. Patience

10. I Thought You Got Me ft Benny The Butcher

11. Foot On The Gas ft. Devin The Dude

12. Momma

1. Civil War (Bonus)

2. Best On Earth ft. Bia (Bonus)