Russ Returns With a Nostalgic Single Titled "OLD DAYS"

It's all about reminiscing on the good "OLD DAYS" on Russ's latest single. The Atlanta rapper has been releasing new music so frequently that before we know it, we'll have an entire album on our hands. Russ has gifted fans with a number of singles throughout 2019 including "Paranoid," "AINT GOIN BACK," "All I Want," "Civil War," "Summer At 7," "ON 10," and "Rent Free." The steady rollout of new music may be leading up to Russ's inspirational book It's All In Your Head that's slated for a November release date.

Russ's "OLD DAYS" has him desiring the times in his life when things seemed much simpler. He lists off the changes that have occurred since he's reached celebrity status and managed to craft a song that is made for cruising around your hometown as you drive by your favorite local hangouts. Check it out and let us know if you're vibin' to Russ's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel like I was just seventeen, wide eyed

Riding 'round Atlanta in my Nissan at night time

Thinkin' of my girl 'cause I didn't have hoes yet

Didn't have a gun 'cause didn't have smoke yet

Now I'm more strapped than the government

My rap name is my government

So I take this sh*t more personally

Made "Yung God" 'fore they started worshipping me