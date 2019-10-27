Yesterday, Guapdad 4000 posted a lengthy Instagram video explaining how Russ snuck him backstage at a festival, and then, left his security to finish him off. He also wrote on Twitter, "Aye, @russdiemon why I had to run from your security who will obviously beat my ass but when I look at you face to face and ask to fight one on one you hide in your trailer. I’m glad I got to call you weird to your face. We could have just ran the fade but you tried to jump me 😹."

Now, Russ has responded to the incident through a comment on DJ Akademiks's Instagram. "You see someone you dissed walk up to you and you get punched in the mouth. Apparently, people want a '3,2,1' from a referee lmao if mf’s were as real as they say they are he shoulda swung the second he saw me cuz he knew what time it was if I’m approaching like that 🤷‍♂️," Russ wrote.

Guapdad 4000 just released his debut album Dior Deposits on Friday.