Russ Quarantines In Style In the Visual To "Live From The Villa"

Erika Marie
July 03, 2020 02:21
Russ gives fans a sneak peek into his home life in the visual to his latest single "Live From the Villa."


Love him or hate him, Russ has been making major moves in the entertainment industry. The author and artist has been laying out a blueprint that many others envy, especially as an independent artist who is in full control of his career. His recent release, Shake the Snow Globe, was an acclaimed project that his fans are still streaming, and on Friday (July 3), the rapper kicked off the 4th of July holiday weekend with a new single "Live From the Villa."

Along with the track came an accompanying music video where Russ gives viewers a peek into how he's been spending his quarantine at the crib. There are few flashes of luxury vehicles and a brief tour of the spacious property while he delivers witty lyrics over a smooth beat. Stream "Live From the Villa" by Russ and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

So many women that my new girl is old news
'Cause I need more than eye candy, I need soul food
Until then, I'm just slangin' it
I got your women upside down doin' stranger things
I see a lot of skeptics, lot of doubters, but I'm smart
I know that y'all are really just dreamers with broken hearts

Russ
