Russ Puts The World On His Shoulders With New Song "That Was Me"

Russ has been on the scene for quite some time now, and if you are familiar with his music, then you know he is constantly dropping new music, mostly on a weekly basis. You can always be sure that Russ will have a new song, and on Friday, he did not disappoint as he dropped a soft ballad-like song called "That Was Me."

Throughout the track, Russ sings with a little bit of help from some autotune. The artist takes us through a journey of trying to help out his mom while also wanting to make it big in the music world. From the failed relationships to the lonely way to the top, Russ recounts how he put the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Let us know what you think of the new Russ track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wasn't gettin' sleep, I was focused on the prize

Heavy smokin' weed, drinkin' liquor every night

The girl I was in love with wasn't just for me

I tried to show her things she didn't wanna see