Russ Ponders A Relationship Gone Cold On "Give Up"

He recently gave us a tour of his crib, and now Russ has returned with a story-telling single. Last week, independent artist Russ delivered his track "Live From the Villa" along with a sunset-filmed music video that showed the rapper enjoying his luxurious property while under quarantine. Russ never fails at delivering new music, and that comes much easier to him now that he's playing by his own rules and navigating his career as he sees fit.

On Friday (July 10), Russ dropped off "Give Up," a single that tells the story of a relationship that has gone from hot to cold. Russ sings lyrics about how he's wondering what his lady friend is up to now that their situationship has come to an end. The track was reportedly produced by Knox Fortune, Carter Lang and T-Minus, so stream "Give Up" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Remember how we said we want this forever?

But we ain't make it to December

I saw this comin' in September

But I didn't care 'cause I loved you

But now I'm on the real of what you've been up to

Now I'm on the real on who you let touch you, sh*t

This is not a diss, I had to come to

But you didn't care