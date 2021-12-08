Russ Lands Rare Jay Electronica Feature On "Top Of The World"

When Russ posted the CHOMP 2 tracklist on Instagram yesterday, it felt too good to be true.

Between the insane feature list including guest verses from Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Ghostface Killah, Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn and so many more, as well as production credits from some of the most respected and hallowed beatmakers in the game, it was incomprehensible that Russ had gotten so many hip hop legends on one project.

And it seemed even more incomprehensible that Russ landed a feature from the reclusive Jay Electronica.

Despite his pedigree as one of the best lyricists in hip hop history, Electronica rarely puts vocals on wax, and after releasing the full-length A Written Testimony at the top of last year, it seemed like a certainty that it'd be at least a couple years before we heard from him again. But Russ pulled him out of his cave to make "Top Of The World," one of the best tracks on the new project.

Spitting over silky Harry Fraud production, Russ and Electronica trade verses and describe what it feels like at the "Top Of The World." A laid back track that delivers a powerful message, "Top Of The World" is a record you'll have to run back a couple of times to catch everything you missed during the previous listen, but with Russ and Electronica skating over Fraud's reserved instrumental with poignant lyrics and intricate melodies, running it back feels more like doing yourself a favor than a hassle.

Quotable Lyrics

Entirely off the record

The messiahs of society quietly walk with lepers

And when they plug into the matrix, the babies have dreams of making love on the spaceship

You can hear atheist cries in the sub when the bass hit

Check out "Top Of The World" below.