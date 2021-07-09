mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Keeps The Weekly Drops Coming With "Nothin I Won't Do"

Mitch Findlay
July 09, 2021 13:47
165 Views
22
3
2021 Russ My Way2021 Russ My Way
2021 Russ My Way

Nothin I Won't Do
Russ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
30% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Russ channels the spirit of a hopeless romantic on his new love song "Nothin I Won't Do."


Russ has continuously marched to the beat of his own drum, and as of this past few months, the multi-talented emcee has kept a serious stride with weekly song releases. Today, Russ has offered up "Nothin I Won't Do," a song that finds the rapper getting romantic to a love interest. Though some might lament that the lyricist isn't in his bag like he was on Chomp, you'd be wise to consider that the heart wants what it wants. 

Of course, love songs are par for the course in hip-hop, so it's not surprising to see Russ holding it down accordingly. His cleverness is still on display, as he spits his best game: "I know you more than just your looks, but you're the baddest round / This is a PSA if you were TSA I'd let you pat me down." 

Should you be interested in hearing Russ hold it down with a sincere and vibey love song, consider checking out "Nothin I Won't Do." And if that's not your cup of tea, there's always next week's drop. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I know you more than just your looks
But you're the baddest round
This is a PSA if you were TSA
I'd let you pat me down

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  3
  165
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Russ
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ Keeps The Weekly Drops Coming With "Nothin I Won't Do"
22
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject