Russ Keeps The Weekly Drops Coming With "Nothin I Won't Do"

Russ has continuously marched to the beat of his own drum, and as of this past few months, the multi-talented emcee has kept a serious stride with weekly song releases. Today, Russ has offered up "Nothin I Won't Do," a song that finds the rapper getting romantic to a love interest. Though some might lament that the lyricist isn't in his bag like he was on Chomp, you'd be wise to consider that the heart wants what it wants.

Of course, love songs are par for the course in hip-hop, so it's not surprising to see Russ holding it down accordingly. His cleverness is still on display, as he spits his best game: "I know you more than just your looks, but you're the baddest round / This is a PSA if you were TSA I'd let you pat me down."

Should you be interested in hearing Russ hold it down with a sincere and vibey love song, consider checking out "Nothin I Won't Do." And if that's not your cup of tea, there's always next week's drop.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I know you more than just your looks

But you're the baddest round

This is a PSA if you were TSA

I'd let you pat me down