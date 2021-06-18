mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Keeps The Songs Coming With "Rather Be Myself"

Mitch Findlay
June 18, 2021 13:32
394 Views
51
8
2021 Russ My Way2021 Russ My Way
2021 Russ My Way

Rather Be Myself
Russ
Produced by Jake One

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
71% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Russ continues to release music at a prolific rate with the Jake One-produced "Rather Be Myself."


Russ has proven to be a polarizing artist, though that hasn't stopped him from impressing some of the game's elite lyricists; look no further than his acclaimed CHOMP EP, featuring appearances from KXNG Crooked, Benny The Butcher, Black Thought, and more. Now, Russ has tapped in with another respected veteran, producer Jake One, for his latest single "Rather Be Myself."

"I play forever dawg, I'm focused on longevity," he spits, over Jake's laid-back and smooth production. "I try to run my race, and not care about who's ahead of me / cause comparison is the recipe for depression and questionin' your integrity, hope I don't let it get to me." Opting to pull back rather than barring out, Russ' slick flow is given ample space to shine as he reflects on some of his innermost struggles. If you're a fan of his more lyrically driven material, be sure to check out "Rather Be Myself" now and sound off in the comments.

How do you feel about Russ as an emcee?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I play forever dawg, I'm focused on longevity
I try to run my race, and not care about who's ahead of me
Cause comparison is the recipe for depression and questionin' your integrity,
Hope I don't let it get to me

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  1
  8
  394
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Russ Jake One
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ Keeps The Songs Coming With "Rather Be Myself"
51
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject