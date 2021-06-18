Russ Keeps The Songs Coming With "Rather Be Myself"

Russ has proven to be a polarizing artist, though that hasn't stopped him from impressing some of the game's elite lyricists; look no further than his acclaimed CHOMP EP, featuring appearances from KXNG Crooked, Benny The Butcher, Black Thought, and more. Now, Russ has tapped in with another respected veteran, producer Jake One, for his latest single "Rather Be Myself."

"I play forever dawg, I'm focused on longevity," he spits, over Jake's laid-back and smooth production. "I try to run my race, and not care about who's ahead of me / cause comparison is the recipe for depression and questionin' your integrity, hope I don't let it get to me." Opting to pull back rather than barring out, Russ' slick flow is given ample space to shine as he reflects on some of his innermost struggles. If you're a fan of his more lyrically driven material, be sure to check out "Rather Be Myself" now and sound off in the comments.

How do you feel about Russ as an emcee?

