Russ Is Enjoying Life On His Single "ON 10" Featuring Rexx Life Raj

As fans await news of an album release, Russ continues to drop new music. The rapper shared his single "Crown" just a week ago, and earlier this week he gave us "Grammy Bag Freestyle." He's not finished gifting fans more of what he's been working on and on Friday, he delivered his confident single, "ON 10," featuring Rexx Life Raj.

"ON 10" is in line with the last few of Russ's releases which are motivational in theme as he regularly encourages his audience to live their dreams and move forward with confidence. The catchy single showcases Russ's laidback flow with additional vocals by Raj who quickens up the tempo for a few bars before the track slides back into the hook. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Walkin', always on 10

Ain't no other way when you the one

Made it through a lot of dead ends

Did the damn thing that's done

Now I'm on a yacht, I'm in Turkey

Jumpin' off the edge, that's life

Last year, I can't lie, it hurt me

I bounced back, b*tch, I'm fine