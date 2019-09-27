mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Is Enjoying Life On His Single "ON 10" Featuring Rexx Life Raj

Erika Marie
September 27, 2019 02:06
He's been sharing new music like crazy.


As fans await news of an album release, Russ continues to drop new music. The rapper shared his single "Crown" just a week ago, and earlier this week he gave us "Grammy Bag Freestyle." He's not finished gifting fans more of what he's been working on and on Friday, he delivered his confident single, "ON 10," featuring Rexx Life Raj.

"ON 10" is in line with the last few of Russ's releases which are motivational in theme as he regularly encourages his audience to live their dreams and move forward with confidence. The catchy single showcases Russ's laidback flow with additional vocals by Raj who quickens up the tempo for a few bars before the track slides back into the hook. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Walkin', always on 10
Ain't no other way when you the one
Made it through a lot of dead ends
Did the damn thing that's done
Now I'm on a yacht, I'm in Turkey
Jumpin' off the edge, that's life
Last year, I can't lie, it hurt me
I bounced back, b*tch, I'm fine

