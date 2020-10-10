mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Has His Assets "Paid Off" In New Single

Dre D.
October 10, 2020 17:22
The Atlanta rapper returns with an easygoing new single.


Russ last dropped in September, celebrating his birthday with the release of his pop oriented duet "Take You Back" with Kehlani, which he called "one of my favorite songs ever."

The rapper returns with "Paid Off," a new single that celebrates the virtues of a successful independent career. 

Russ certainly seems to be hinting towards a more mainstream sound with his latest releases and from the sounds of the chuckles punctuating his flow on this one, he's just having fun. 

With Russ seemingly dropping something every month, it won't be long before we hear from him again. In fact, he seemed to hint that he would be resurfacing with some bar-heavy content. 

"Lemme get some heaters off then we gettin into the bars," he wrote on the song's YouTube page. "stay tuned in!! I got y’all ðð¼"

Quotable Lyrics

I need a driver with a suit, just to drop me off
I need a full-time freak, just to top me off
I need a couple million dollars every month, at least
I know we just got in a fight, can we fuck at least?
I got a girl, the whole world would love to jump out with
People followed us home, I pulled the gun out quick

Russ paid off new single r&b hip hop
