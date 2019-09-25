Music industry rules that once applied are no longer valid, and that's been proven by the rise of artists who have become self-sustaining throughout recent years. Artists have managed to navigate their music careers without being under the umbrella of shifty record labels and questionable contracts while they build worldwide fanbases through the power of social media.

There are those who have been successful at the art of creating their own lanes in the industry who like to drop off words of wisdom for others aspiring to reach the same level of success. One such person is Russ, who recently shared on Twitter that there's no need to try to establish yourself in the city you live in before striking out elsewhere.

"All of the people in their little corner of the world tryna turn your dreams to reality..keep goin. It starts and ends with you. The world isn’t gonna crown you until you crown yourself. Stop discussing your dreams with ppl who don’t believe (could be family). Stay focused ❤️ ✨," Russ wrote, adding "Artists - having to blow up in your 'hometown' first is an outdated concept. Anyone who tells you that, block their # 😂 the day the internet/social media came about, LET ALONE streaming, is the day the support from your zip codes became irrelevant. Everyone is everywhere."

He used himself as an example. "My first sold out show was in Belgium. First time I got on the radio was in Seattle. My biggest show ever was in LA followed by Portugal. I’m from none of those places lol," Russ shared. The rapper also dropped off a few enigmatic yet inspirational tweets that gave a few fans pause.

"I already know they’re gonna kill me off," Russ said. "Until then I’m lettin these mf thoughts and opinions fly. Opinion is a luxury of life. I’m not trippin bout sh*t." Then he shared, "You don’t gotta run at anyone else’s pace..just yours...you’ll always find someone you’re losing to if you’re constantly seeking comparison."