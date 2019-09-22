Russ Gets Some Things Off His Chest On "GRAMMY BAG FREESTYLE"

Russ has been on a music-releasing spree. His monochromatic single artworks with little graphics at the centre having been sporadically popping up on SoundCloud for months. Last week, he put out the bouncy, flute-driven "RENT FREE" and a couple of days ago he gave us the Boi-1da-produced "CROWN". While these offerings were full-fledged songs, it appears Russ had some more bars to get off his chest because today he shared the barely two-minute "GRAMMY BAG FREESTYLE".

Russ dabbles in typical freestyle topics. He brags about his superior talent, he details the lavish lifestyle that came with his fame, he addresses his detractors and he shares some lessons he has recently learned. He finds a decent pocket on the airy instrumental, but there's nothing too interesting going on here. The only part that makes your ears perk up is when he name drops Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Nicki Minaj and DMX, berating those who turned on these artists despite all that they have given the world.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't boutta play with you, I'm all that my family has

I got to be their fucking crutches cause without me they'd be handicapped

Talking to the universe, pointing out desires like

Hand me that, of course I want that Grammy bag