There are millions of people who have been financial adversely affected by the COVID-19 quarantine. While companies and government institutions have announced the various ways they are attempting to help citizens during this time, there are still those who are struggling daily. Russ shared on his Twitter account that he wanted to give back and without hesitation, his followers answered.

"I wanna give away $1000 to 20 different people," Russ tweeted on Thursday (March 25). He added, "Just gotta figure out how to select the 20..tryna boost some spirits during these bizarre times ❤️." It only took two and a half hours for the money to be distributed. "$20,000 has been sent out!!" he wrote in a followup post less than three hours later. "Hope that helped a lil 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️."

Those who received the $1K gifts shared their stories online. "My mom has been going through it the past couple of weeks working in health care," one person wrote. They also included a video of their mother, as well. "She told me tonight that she’s never been given anything before. Well mom you deserve this money for all that you do for everybody. Thank you so much @russdiemon 🙏🏻 you both mean the world. 🌎❤️." Check out the posts below.