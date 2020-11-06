Russ Flexes Some Impressive Flows & Bars On "Congrats Freestyle"

Never one to bite his tongue and stay quiet, Russ has officially decided to air out some of his reflections in the booth, culminating in the "Congrats Freestyle." Straight to the point and brimming with bars, the rapper reminds the masses that while he's a capable melodist with plenty of crossover appeal, he can still get down on a lyrical tip. Over a smooth and low-key instrumental, Russ opens up with an observation that the game has since shifted from emulating Jay-Z to emulating Led Zeppelin, which in itself has led to some zany results.

Before long, he's busting out some impressive rhyme schemes, catching a few clever pockets in the process. "Business is boomin, Reuben, I ain't stuttered / my career ain't reach its climax yet, I ain't Usher," he raps. "I'm not your brother cause we took a pic, you must be higher than when Snoop handed me kush to hit / shush a bitch swiftly, it's me / I can teach you how to be a player, Chris Brickley." It's the type of performance that makes you realize why Benny The Butcher named him among the impressive emcees of this modern era.

Check it out for yourself, and sound off -- did Russ snap on this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Shush a bitch swiftly, shh, it's me

I could teach you how to be a player, Chris Brickley

Pick me ass bitches on the timeline making Alfredo

Posting quotes they don't live by, thinking they Plato

Y'all ain't foolin' anyone except the dumb ones

Whole game is Wayne, Drake, Future, Young Thug sons